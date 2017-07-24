Since Friday, July 21, private photos of a young Malayalam actress and a man have been circulating on social media as many shared the leaked pictures. After the photos went viral, the actress filed a complaint against a production executive named Kiran Kumar for sharing the derogatory images taken in 2008 when the duo was allegedly in a relationship after he promised to marry her.

Following the complaint, the Ernakulam Central Police nabbed Kiran from Ottappalam on Sunday, July 23.

The accused has been booked under sections 354 [assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty] of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 66 (A) [punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to three years and with fine] of the IT Act.

It is learnt that Kiran had been blackmailing the actress to shell out Rs 75 lakh after their 'friendship' ended on a bad note when she realised he was already married.

Have you shared those photos on social media?

As per the preliminary inquiry, it is revealed that a few others who shared the 'compromising images' on the social networking sites will be arrested soon. Therefore, think twice before sharing such private content on social media. It might land you in trouble.