As many as four Bollywood movies are releasing this Friday (March 9) – Hate Story 4, Dil Juunglee, 3 Storeys and Baa Baaa Black Sheep, giving ample options for moviegoers. Considering the promotions and the hype around the films seems that Urvashi Rautela-starrer Hate Story 4 is expected to have an upper hand at the box office.

Directed by Vishal Pandya, Hate Story 4 is an erotic thriller featuring Urvashi Rautela, Karan Wahi, Ihana Dhillon, and Vivan Bhatena. The movie has been highly promoted, both online as well as offline.

While the franchise itself has a good market value, Urvashi's sizzling avatar in Hate Story 4 will take the oomph factor notches up. While the trailer of the film got huge views in record time, the song videos also got good attention.

With the number of hits and likes on the trailers and song videos released along with online and offline promotional activities, it is undoubtedly the most hyped film among the four. Hence, Hate Story 4 is expected to make a collection of around Rs 5-6 crore on its opening day at the Indian box office. The numbers are likely to witness a decent jump over the weekend.

On the other hand, Dil Juunglee starring Taapsee Pannu, Saqib Saleem, Nidhi Singh, Abhilash Thapliyal is a romantic comedy. The trailer of the film suggested that Dil Juunglee will have a plot filled with a lot of drama, madness and also mush moments.

However, the hype around the film is not very high, and hence the expected opening day box office collection of Dil Juunglee will be around Rs 3-4 crore. The subsequent days' collection will depend on the word of mouth publicity.

The other two films – 3 Storeys and Baa Baaa Black Sheep will have more or less similar kind of business at the box office. With very limited promotions, and hype around the movies, the two films are likely to earn around Rs 2-2.5 crore each.

Hence, Hate Story 4 is likely to dominate the box office at least in its opening weekend. However, Sonu Ke Titi Ki Sweety is still having a strong hold at the box office and is running successfully. It is likely to affect the BO collection of both Hate Story 4 and Dil Juunglee. Pari, on the other hand, has not been able to put much of an impact at the box office, despite having good reviews.