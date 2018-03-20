Mohammed Shami's wife Hasin Jahan said Monday, March 19 Alishba wanted to "destroy" her family life before refuting claims made by the Pakistani model about her "friendship" with the India cricketer.

Jahan, who tied the knot with Shami in 2014, has been relentlessly accusing Shami of domestic violence and adultery ever since she took to Facebook posting photos of alleged conversations between the cricketer and multiple women.

The former Kolkata Knight Riders cheerleader made a shocking claim earlier this month when she said the Bengal pacer had taken money from a Pakistani woman, whom he had met in Dubai, on the insistence of England-based Mohammed Bhai.

However, much to the relief of Shami, Alisbhba claimed Monday that she did not exchange any money during her meeting with the pacer in Dubai February 18.

The Pakistan women also said she was just another fan of the India cricketer and shed light on how they became friends after she had contacted him on social media following India's defeat to their arch-rivals in ICC Champions Trophy 2017 final.

"Alishba is neither a fan, nor a friend of Shami ... would any woman of good moral character check into a hotel with a married man, go to his room and share his bed?" Jahan said after recording a confidential statement in court, as quoted by the Hindustan Times.

"She came with plans to destroy my family life."

Even as Shami denied the allegations of match-fixing, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) began investigating Jahan's claims of match-fixing upon the insistence of Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators.

The cricketer's annual retainership contract was withheld and his Indian Premier League (IPL) future with Delhi Daredevils (DD) has been thrown into doubt.

However, a senior official of the apex body of India cricket confirmed last week that Shami would be handed back his retainership contract if the investigations absolve him of match-fixing charges. He added that the board will not judge the right-arm fast bowler based on his personal life.

Shami was charged under numerous non-bailable sections, including rape and attempt to murder after Jahan filed a complaint against the cricketer with Kolkata Police.

Meanwhile, the BCCI has confirmed Shami's two-day stay in Dubai and has informed Kolkata Police about the same. However, the police are yet to know if the board paid for his trip and whether he had stayed alone in the United Arab Emirates city.