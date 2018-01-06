You have seen actor Christian Bale in a wide range of movies — action to crime, thriller to a superhero movie. But have you ever wondered why he was never featured in a romantic comedy?

In a recent interview with The Guardian, Bale shared such an experience and said, "once a producer asked if I had considered doing a romantic comedy."

"I was asked to do a romantic comedy recently and I thought they'd lost their minds." Bale told The Guardian. "I think it must have been that for the production company. I don't know why anyone would ever offer me a romantic comedy. I find American Psycho very funny."

In Bale's 2000 film American Psycho, we witnessed one of his breakout characters — Patrick Bateman — a rich New York investment banker with an urge to kill. The movie is adapted from Bret Easton Ellis' 1992 novel of the same name.

Bale also talked about the beginning of his acting career, his love-hate relationship with acting in the interview.

He made acting debut at the age of eight in a commercial for the fabric softener Lenor. Two years later, he played opposite Rowan Atkinson in The Nerd. Then comes the major breakthrough in his career — Steven Spielberg's adaptation of JG Ballard's memoir Empire of the Sun.

The Spielberg film made him famous overnight and it also prompted a love-hate relationship with acting.

"There was nobody (else) to make any money. At that age, it was, 'Oh, Christ, I've got to be the breadwinner.' That was no fun," said The Dark Knight actor. "So there's always been a bit of loathing because of that."

The 43-year-old is currently filming for the upcoming biopic Backseat on former US Vice-President Dick Cheney, directed by Adam McKay. Apart from him playing the titular character, Steve Carell (who will play US defence secretary Donald Rumsfeld) and Amy Adams (who will play Lynne Cheney, Dick's wife) is also part of the ensemble cast.

Bale has been piling on the pounds for the past couple of months to portray the former US vice president Dick Cheney.