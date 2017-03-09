Rumour has it that Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe has proposed to long-time girlfriend Erin Darke. They are apparently preparing for their wedding as insiders share that they are busy ring shopping.

The 27-year-old actor reportedly proposed to his 28-year-old girlfriend recently. The two have been dating for over five years now.

Also Read: Bra Toss Challenge: Fast and Furious' Charlize Theron urges Chelsea Handle and other women to go braless; here's why! [VIDEO]

"Daniel recently took Erin ring shopping and spared no expense. They've been talking about marriage for a while now and thought this was something worth splurging on," an insider told Star Magazine.

But who is Erin Darke? Hollywood Life reports that the Harry Potter star first met Darke on the sets of Kill Your Darlings. After they got together, the couple was seen in Amazon Prime series Good Girls Revolt. The experience brought the two closer.

Talking to Playboy in 2015, Radcliffe had said that she makes him laugh. She was "incredibly funny and smart. I knew I was in trouble," he had said. Isn't that adorable? The duo has kept their love life under the covers as they have not been clicked that often. But whenever they have been spotted together, the two look so mad in love! Have a look:

A post shared by Isi (@daniel__erin__fan) on Oct 13, 2016 at 6:43am PDT

Daniel and his girlfriend erin darke in newyork? . . . . دنیل و دوس دخترش ارین دارک در نیویورک? #danielradcliffe #erindarke A post shared by Daniel radcliffe|دنیل رادکلیف (@danielradcliffe.iran) on Nov 7, 2016 at 5:28am PST

#danielradcliffe & #erindarke A post shared by @fashioonstyylee on Sep 11, 2015 at 9:42am PDT