Happy Christmas 2016!!

Finally, it's time for millions of people all over the world to celebrate the glorious festival of the year. Celebrated every year on December 25, Christmas, which is considered as the birthday of Jesus Christ, is one of the most awaited festivals as it brings happy moments with friends and family.

Jesus is believed to have born to Joseph and Mary in Bethlehem. "Joseph also went up from Galilee, from the city of Nazareth, to Judea, to the city of David which is called Bethlehem, because he was of the house and family of David, in order to register along with Mary, who was engaged to him, and was with child. While they were there, the days were completed for her to give birth. And she gave birth to her firstborn son; and she wrapped Him in cloths, and laid Him in a manger, because there was no room for them in the inn," - Luke 2:4-7

International Business Times, India has compiled a list of best messages, wishes and greetings to be shared with friends and family on Christmas, this year. Find them below:

I have been waiting for this day,

To wish you all the greetings of Christmas.

May this festival season bring loads of memories,

May you be blessed abundantly.

Happy Christmas 2016

Happy days are here again.

I wish this Christmas will be the most memorable day in your life,

Happy Christmas 2016

You have been working hard for your family and I want you to take rest and have fun this festive season. Wish you a happy Christmas this year that is filled with happiness and joyful moments.

Happiness is coming home to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ.

Happiness is spending time with family and friends.

Happiness is making Christmas tree and crib with your loved ones.

Happiness is burning crackers and having best meals.

Christmas is all about happiness and I wish you,

Happy Happy Xmas

May the sweet magic of Christmas not only fill your heart and soul, but also spread to your dear and near ones. Happy Christmas my dear.

On a silent and holy night, a miracle happened in the world, and that's the birth of Lord Jesus Christ, who was born and died for all the people. May his birthday be a wonderful one this year. Wish you a merry christmas.

