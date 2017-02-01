Harry Styles
Harry StylesReuters

The One Direction star Harry Styles turns 23 on February 1 and his fans across the globe have flooded the Twitter with birthday wishes, messages, and unseen photos.

The teen heartthrob, who made his debut on X-Factor along with his other band mates including Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik, is quite philanthropic. On his birthday, his fans have been gathering money for a One Direction charity called Cancer Research UK Kids & Teens.

Before the X Factor days, Harry was studying A Levels in Law, Sociology, and Business and wanted to become a physiotherapist. The famous British pop band One Direction is reportedly on a break for an uncertain period of time. But, rumours have also been there about their reuniting.

Thousands of his fans have wished the birthday boy on social media. Take a look at the tweets here: