The One Direction star Harry Styles turns 23 on February 1 and his fans across the globe have flooded the Twitter with birthday wishes, messages, and unseen photos.
Also read: Harry Styles and Kendall Jenner: Couple spending time to 'rekindle' old romance?
The teen heartthrob, who made his debut on X-Factor along with his other band mates including Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik, is quite philanthropic. On his birthday, his fans have been gathering money for a One Direction charity called Cancer Research UK Kids & Teens.
Before the X Factor days, Harry was studying A Levels in Law, Sociology, and Business and wanted to become a physiotherapist. The famous British pop band One Direction is reportedly on a break for an uncertain period of time. But, rumours have also been there about their reuniting.
Thousands of his fans have wished the birthday boy on social media. Take a look at the tweets here:
#HappyBirthdayHarry I love you more than words can say and I hope you have the nice, peaceful day you deserve. ❤ pic.twitter.com/T2Ewtlm06j pic.twitter.com/9NRUYw9Cj7— Zoë Mae (@zoemae0) February 1, 2017
Happy birthday Styles ! ??❤️ #HappyBirthdayHarry @Harry_Styles -L pic.twitter.com/fmS0DbliKG— One Direction France (@1DDailyReport) February 1, 2017
RT IF HARRY IS STILL 16 IN YOUR HEART ☺❤— Suzy (@In_Luv_with1D) February 1, 2017
#HappyBirthdayHarry pic.twitter.com/1LvFxy7iP8
##HappyBirthdayHarry— One Direction (@OneDrecti0nFans) February 1, 2017
Just how fast the night changes...Happy 23th Birthday ?. pic.twitter.com/oJpzT8RzVG
harry is the most loving and caring human to exist it's impossible to not love him #HappyBirthdayHarry pic.twitter.com/t8DpdRYGUt— ℳӃ ପଓ･ﾟ (@_addictofhxrry) February 1, 2017
Isn't he lovely ❤️— NoRhaN ☮ (@Nura_Styles) February 1, 2017
Isn't he wonderful ?
Isn't he precious ?#HappyBirthdayHarry @Harry_Styles pic.twitter.com/WfNsvtAALA
THIS BOY IS 23#HappyBirthdayHarry pic.twitter.com/dChFQ4jk5r— beth noelle☁️ (@nakedmagic) February 1, 2017
Someone i love was born today ♡ I love you #sunshine hoping you'll notice me #HappyBirthdayHarry :) @Harry_Styles #ReasonsToLoveHarry pic.twitter.com/5guhac7Jat— σʆίѵία ʆσѵες Hαɾɾy (@HO__Olivia) February 1, 2017
HARRY CELEBRATING HIS BIRTHDAY THROUGH THE YEARS IM EMOTIONAL #HappyBirthdayHarry pic.twitter.com/vaZEA7B0g2— Zayy (@cuznialll) February 1, 2017
#HappyBirthdayHarry— happy birthday Harry (@karnam_vashisht) February 1, 2017
Nicest
Kindest
Hottest
Bestest
Gorgeous
Best voice
Huge heart
The list just goes on and on... pic.twitter.com/nDpx5Alk3b
Today, the man was born February 1, 1994 at 12:06 am celebrates its 23rd anniversary.— cepoe небo (@hyrmaaaaaa) February 1, 2017
Smile always :)
All the love x.#HappyBirthdayHarry pic.twitter.com/ZuKo1OrS3f