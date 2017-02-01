The One Direction star Harry Styles turns 23 on February 1 and his fans across the globe have flooded the Twitter with birthday wishes, messages, and unseen photos.

The teen heartthrob, who made his debut on X-Factor along with his other band mates including Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik, is quite philanthropic. On his birthday, his fans have been gathering money for a One Direction charity called Cancer Research UK Kids & Teens.

Before the X Factor days, Harry was studying A Levels in Law, Sociology, and Business and wanted to become a physiotherapist. The famous British pop band One Direction is reportedly on a break for an uncertain period of time. But, rumours have also been there about their reuniting.

Thousands of his fans have wished the birthday boy on social media. Take a look at the tweets here:

#HappyBirthdayHarry I love you more than words can say and I hope you have the nice, peaceful day you deserve. ❤ pic.twitter.com/T2Ewtlm06j pic.twitter.com/9NRUYw9Cj7 — Zoë Mae (@zoemae0) February 1, 2017

RT IF HARRY IS STILL 16 IN YOUR HEART ☺❤



#HappyBirthdayHarry pic.twitter.com/1LvFxy7iP8 — Suzy (@In_Luv_with1D) February 1, 2017

##HappyBirthdayHarry



Just how fast the night changes...Happy 23th Birthday ?. pic.twitter.com/oJpzT8RzVG — One Direction (@OneDrecti0nFans) February 1, 2017

harry is the most loving and caring human to exist it's impossible to not love him #HappyBirthdayHarry pic.twitter.com/t8DpdRYGUt — ℳӃ ପଓ･ﾟ (@_addictofhxrry) February 1, 2017

HARRY CELEBRATING HIS BIRTHDAY THROUGH THE YEARS IM EMOTIONAL #HappyBirthdayHarry pic.twitter.com/vaZEA7B0g2 — Zayy (@cuznialll) February 1, 2017

#HappyBirthdayHarry

Nicest

Kindest

Hottest

Bestest

Gorgeous

Best voice

Huge heart

The list just goes on and on... pic.twitter.com/nDpx5Alk3b — happy birthday Harry (@karnam_vashisht) February 1, 2017