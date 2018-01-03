The need to look a certain way, weigh a certain number and flaunt a toned body has been fuelled over the years in pop culture, especially with social media constantly reminding us that we need to fit in.

While for some people it's no big feat, a vast majority of people struggle to achieve the so-called ideal body shape. And resorting to the easiest way to achieve that goal is not uncommon either.

Also read: Heard of the Silicon Valley diet? Say yes to butter and bacon to turn your life around!

But other than being extremely impractical and harmful to the body, in the long run, isn't it a better concept altogether to reach that health goal while eating whatever you want?

US-based weight loss guru Jackie Wicks and UK-based nutritionist Rob Hobson have come up with a new, effortless plan for exactly the same, as they mention in their new book – 'Cheats and Eats'.

Using the cheats and eats method of eating, one can adapt to a lifestyle that allows losing weight while still enjoying their our guilty pleasures – which is more realistic as giving up on the plan doesn't mean putting the weight back on right away.

If you're wondering what exactly are cheats – these classify as a group of guilty pleasures when it comes to food – more commonly referred to as 'cheat foods' and are different from person to person.

And while not completely negative, these can hamper the weight loss process if eaten in excessive quantities or more frequently. The food types in this category include sweet foods, alcohol, bread, pasta, rice, dairy, savoury snacks, fatty meats and fruit juices.

In the Cheats and Eats methodology, certain groups of food are categorised as eats for the first one of the day. These are mostly animal and soy proteins, nuts, oils and certain fruits.

After the first eat of the day, the remainder of the items allowed to eat become cheats. But the proportions of cheats allowed are limited, to help keep the calorie intake in check and also to ensure there's maximised micronutrient intake.

Cheats and Eats also encourages people to switch to more plant-based protein options such as pulses, beans and lentils, simultaneously while reducing the sugar intake.

The remainder of the diet is mostly unlimited eats, which consists of plant-based foods including vegetables, beans, pulses and pseudo grains. These food items, while generally low in calories, are high in micronutrients and fibre.

It helps the body to maintain good and reduce inflammation, target excess cortisol, balance blood sugar levels and promote fullness. These are the ultimate factors that benefit the entire weight loss process.