A seven-year-old boy was found dead in a Gurugram school on Friday, September 8, morning. The class two student's body was found lying in a pool of blood in the washroom of Ryan International School, Bhondsi, by a fellow student around 8 am, who then reported the matter to the school officials.

Brutal details have trickled in and it is being said that the throat of the boy, identified as Pradhuman Thakur, was slit open and there were also other cut marks in the region, reported CNN-News 18. It has also been reported that a knife was found near the body and it is being assumed that the boy was murdered.

The boy was rushed to the Artemis Hospital, but was declared dead. According to the Times of India, the boy's father Varun Thakur works in a garment-export company and his mother is a housewife.

A friend of Varun also revealed that the seven-year-old had two cut marks on his neck.

However, neither the boy's parents nor the school has commented on the matter, which has now been reported to the police and they are said to be investigating the case. They are also said to be examining the Blue Whale Challenge angle.

It has now been said that parents are protesting in front of the school.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time Ryan International School has made headlines this year. In May, the principal of the school's Vasant Kunj branch was booked for negligence as a six-year-old student had drowned in the tank of the school in 2016.

Divyansh Kakrora, a student of class one, was found dead in the underground tank at the amphitheater of the school in January 2016. He was rushed to a private hospital but he was declared brought dead. The hospital had then informed the student's family.