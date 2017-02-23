A 24-year-old woman who was allegedly gang raped by nine men in Kutch's Naliya town in August 2015, has been accused of criminal breach of trust and cheating by her ex-husband. In a complaint to the police, he charged her with stealing jewellery and cash from him after they got married.

The woman faces charge under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 419 (cheating by personation) and 504 (insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

"An FIR will be registered against the rape victim once we receive the written copy of the court order," Kutch (West) superintendent of police Makrand Chauhan told Hindustan Times.

The woman had alleged that she was gang raped one-and-a-half years ago and that some leaders in Kutch ran a sex racket, where at least 35 women were exploited. The Gujarat government said on Wednesday that they would be open to a judicial probe after the Congress pressured the state government.

"We are committed to ensuring that all guilty are punished and no one is spared," chief minister Vijay Rupani said in the state assembly.

In her FIR, the woman said she was raped on multiple occasions for more than a year since August 2015. She was working at an LPG distribution agency in Naliya that was run by BJP member Shantilal Solanki.

Solanki reportedly gave her a rape drug when she went to his house to collect her salary. He and two more people took turns to assault her. They also videographed the assault and blackmailed her to continue assaulting her.

She alleged in her FIR that Solanki and 65 more men ran a sex racket in which 35 women were trapped. BJP workers Govind Parumalani, Ajit Ramvani and Vasant Bhanushali have been named in the FIR. Ramvani and Bhanushali are councillors of Gandhidham municipality. All four have been suspended from the primary membership of the BJP.

Rupani agreed to the judicial probe after Congress held a rally demanding a fair probe into the crimes. They also claimed to have CDs of BJP leaders in relation to the case.