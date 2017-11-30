Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor's breakup was much talked about in Bollywood. With their latest movie Jagga Jasoos crashing at box-office, the duo haven't been seen in public.

But there is still one member from the family who likes Katrina Kaif. Well, atleast on Instagram. We are talking about Riddhima Kapoor Sahni -- Ranbir's sister. Yes, she has liked Katrina Kaif's picture on Instagram posted by designer Abu Jani, which the actress wore for IFFI closing ceremony.

Here's proof:

Well, looks like Riddhima is not affected by what goes on with his brother's life -- she did 'like' the picture anyway.

Former lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif made headlines for their remarks about each other during the Jagga Jasoos promotion. While the Bang Bang actress had earlier said she would never work with Ranbir again, the actor said he wants to work with her in many movies.

"I said 'Yeh kya hai yaar?' Will you not work with me? I think people just grabbed something from the Facebook chat that we had done. Like I said yaar, Katrina and my creative partnership is something I don't want to lose out on. I want to work with her in a lot of films," Ranbir told Bollywood Hungama.

"It's very difficult. People now have proof that he is a very trying and testing person. Ranbir has also gestured not to work on a film together. It will never happen again," Katrina was earlier quoted as saying when asked if the duo will team up again after Jagga Jasoos.

While Katrina Kaif is busy shooting for Aamir Khan's Thugs of Hindostan, Anand L Rai's next starring Shah Rukh Khan and currently promoting Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai; Ranbir Kapoor is busy with the Sanjay Dutt biopic.