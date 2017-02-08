GTA 5, the popular open-world video game from Rockstar Games and its online component, GTA Online, is reported to have sold over 75 million units worldwide, publisher Take-Two revealed during its earnings report on Tuesday (February 7).

This represents the total sale of the game which was released in September 2013. The sale numbers are said to have outperformed the expectations.

Daniel Ahmad, a video game industry analyst at Niko Partners, revealed that in December 2016, a record number of users opted for GTA Online following the release of the new content, iDigitalTimes reported.

He also revealed that GTA 5 had sold more units in 2016 than in 2015. Together, the GTA franchise has sold over 255 million.

GTA 5 was initially released for Xbox 36O and PS3. It was only in 2015 that the publisher released it for Xbox One, PS4 and PC.

Meanwhile, Take-Two's other games like Mafia 3 reportedly shipped over five million units and Civilization VI shipped up to 1.5 million.

In 2016, Take-Two's revenue rose by 15 per cent ($476.5 million). Its revenue from digital content shot up by 64 per cent to $240.2 million. Twenty per cent of its total revenue came from microtransactions, DLC and virtual currency purchases, GameSpot reported.