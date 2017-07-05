After the launch of E-Class E220d, G 63 edition 463 and GLS 63 AMG, the German car maker Mercedes-Benz launched the facelift version of its smallest SUV, the GLA. The updated version of the GLA has been priced at Rs 30.65 lakh and above, ex-showroom Delhi.

Mercedes-Benz GLA facelift Prices (ex-showroom, Delhi) GLA 200d Style Rs 30.65 Lakh GLA 200 Sport Rs 32.20 Lakh GLA 200d Sport Rs 33.65 Lakh GLA 220d 4MATIC Rs 36.75 Lakh

Marcedes-Benz India reduced the prices of the GLA facelift, thanks to GST. Under the new tax regime, SUV segment saw tax rate going down to 43 percent from 55 percent. The company has passed on the benefits to customers and new GLA is cheaper by approximately Rs 3 lakh to Rs 4 lakh over the outgoing model.

Also read: Battle of Germans: Audi falls behind BMW in India sales while Mercedes-Benz march on

The updated GLA was unveiled internationally in January 2017 at the Detroit Motor Show. Being a mid-life facelift, changes are focused on the overall stance. The face of the SUV now comes with a tweaked bumper and a new grille with chain-link chrome elements. The headlights are now LED units instead of the earlier bi-xenon lamps. Slightly reworked LED tail lamps and 18-inch wheels are other notable changes on the exterior.

The coolest addition inside the cabin is the new 8-inch infotainment system that supports Navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The layout of the cabin and dashboard remains the same. The upholstery now comes in four different trim options.

The SUV is powered by the same set of engines. The 2.2-litre diesel motor produces a maximum output of 135bhp and a torque of 300Nm in FWD version while the same mill develops 168bhp and 350Nm of torque in 4x4 version. The 2.0-litre petrol mill belts out 182bhp and 300Nm of torque. Both mills come mated to a seven-speed dual clutch transmission.

Mercedes-Benz India is expected to launch the AMG version of the new GLA sometime later this year.