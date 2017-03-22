An upcoming episode of Grey's Anatomy Season 13 will see Meredith and Nathan being forced to open up about their feelings after they get stuck together in an airplane.

The episode will be aired sometime in April and it will see them trying to form a connection. However, it remains to be seen if they'll indeed take their relationship forward. It's obvious that both Meredith and Nathan are attracted towards each other, but Meredith has been reluctant to take it forward simply because Maggie fancied Nathan.

Speaking about the episode, Martin Henderson, the actor who plays Nathan, said they do make some progress.

"It was a fun episode to shoot, because it was the first time ... that Nathan and Meredith were actually forced together," Henderson told TVGuide. "So they're forced to communicate, and then they also find they work together quite well. ... They start to share details about their personal stories with one another."

However, it's too soon to start celebrating. "It takes place on an airplane, so we know with airplanes on Grey's Anatomy, it doesn't always end well," he pointed out.

As viewers of Grey's Anatomy know, Lexie, as well as Mark Sloan, died following a plane crash in Season 8.

Meanwhile, a section of fans have been rooting for a romantic arc between Meredith and Alex. This is despite both Ellen Pompeo and Justin Chambers shooting down the possibility of romance between their characters.

"That happens in life, where people who are friends become lovers. Personally, I don't see that [happening] right now. I think it would be kind of strange," Chambers told TVLine a while back. Pompeo too noted earlier that Alex was like a brother to Meredith.

Grey's Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8 pm ET on ABC.