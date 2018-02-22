Grand Prince is one of the highly anticipated Korean dramas (Kdramas) to premiere in March. It features Hit The Top star Yoon Shi Yoon, actress Jin Se Yeon of The Flower In Prison fame and Fantastic actor Joo Sang Wook in lead roles.

While Shi Yoon will be portraying young Prince Eun Sung, Se Yeon will be playing the role of elegant and beautiful lady Sung Ja Hyun and Sang Wook will portray Prince Jin Yang aka Lee Kang in the mini-series.

The show will revolve around the love triangle between two princes and the female lead. When the siblings fall in love with the same lady, they will become rivals and fight with each other.

Apart from Shi Yoon, Se Yeon and Sang Wook, the period drama will also feature Ryu Hyo Young, Yoon Seo, Han Jae Suk, Kim Mi Kyung, Son Ji Hyun, Moon Ji In, Shin Yi, Kim Bo Bae, Choi Sung Jae, Son Byong Ho and Yang Mi Kyung in supporting roles.

Grand Prince is written by Jo Hyun Kyung and directed by Kim Jung Min. It is scheduled to premiere n TV Chosun on March 3 at 10.50 pm KST. Several promotional stills and videos of the historical drama have already been released by the network. Many of them show the rivalry between princes.

The male leads have already received laurels from the creative team for their hard work and dedication. The producers revealed that the cast members were practicing even during their break time.

"Even though it was a physically demanding action scene, Joo Sang Wook and Yoon Shi Yoon proved their strength by pulling off the filming with perfect composure. Because the Kang-Hwi brothers' polo match scene clearly shows the relationship between the two, we put a lot of effort into filming it," the producers said about the filming of an action-packed scene that took three days to record (via Soompi).