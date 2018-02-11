Search engine giant Google is offering its latest Android flagship Pixel 2 series with jaw-dropping discounts in India to mark the upcoming Valentine's Day.

The company is offering the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL with prices starting at Rs 49,999 and Rs 61,999, against the original Rs 61,000 and Rs 73,000, respectively.

To further sweeten the deal, it has partnered with Citibank to offer Rs 8,000 and Rs 10,000 additional discount on the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL for customers. If they buy the phones via Citibank credit or debit cards, the total cost of the models will come down to Rs 41,999 and Rs 51,999, respectively. There is also no-cost EMI (Easy Monthly Installment) option on select banks' cards, ANI reported.

The Google Valentine's Day Offer is valid from February 12 to February 28 in India. Considering the top-notch features of the Google Pixel 2 series, consumers may not get a better deal than this.

For those unaware, Google Pixel 2 series is best camera-phone (as rated by DxOMark) in the mobile industry and smartphone-owners get free unlimited storage for high-quality images for life.

It boasts a 12.2MP snapper with f/1.8 aperture, 1.4μm lens size, Autofocus with laser + dual pixel phase detection, and optical + electronic image stabilization and on the back. It also houses an 8MP shooter with 1.4μm lens size, f/2.4 aperture and fixed focus on the front.

The Pixel 2 series also comes with Google Lens — a new set of visual features that help users learn to get more things done. Device owners will be able to look up landmarks, books, music albums, movies, and artwork right from Google Photos on their Pixel 2 series phone.

They can also take an action like asking Google Lens to copy URLs and contact information from a picture of a poster or business card. Google has promised to add more capabilities, as well as the ability to use it in the Google Assistant, in coming weeks.

Other stipulated features include IP67 water-and-dust resistant certification, aluminum body, Android 8.0 Oreo, 4GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core, 64GB/128GB internal storage, Bluetooth v5.0 and other standard connectivity features.

Key specifications of Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL: