Over the last couple of months, there were a lot of conflicting reports on who will be making the Google's 2017 series Pixel phones; one suggested the company will stick with HTC, who made the first generation phone, while others indicated that the search engine giant might renew its ties with its old time friend LG, who made several editions of Nexus series mobiles.

Now, an inside source who is deemed extremely credible by Android Police, says that Google has roped in LG to supply AMOLED display units for the Pixel XL (2017) aka Taimen. It is said to have a 6.0-inch screen, 0.3-inch more than its predecessor.

The tipster also leaked the graphic rendition of the fully developed Google Pixel XL (2017) phone, revealing design language.

In the picture, the new raven-hued Google phone looks stunning, especially the glass-and-metal clad shell on the back. The company has partially retained 2016-series design language, but the glass will cover only the top-most part, while most of the rear will have metal and fingerprint sensor will be out of glass enclosure.

Also, Google has completely overhauled the front panel design. It looks rounder and the screen-to-body ratio has been greatly enhanced similar to the LG G6 series and the source says that the display will have 2:1 aspect ratio with minimal bezel and will have 3D glass cover on the edges to give curvy look.

Exclusive: This is the 2017 Google Pixel "XL," with low-bezel AMOLED display and squeezable frame https://t.co/oAY97Rp73s pic.twitter.com/JZAZoAQrfJ — Android Police (@AndroidPolice) July 11, 2017

On the top, it houses front camera on the left and long single-grille speaker in the middle. At the bottom, there is very less space between the base edge and the screen and remains empty without any physical buttons.

On the right side, the phone is seen to be having a power button in the middle and longer (up and down) volume rockers on top of it. On the left side, there seems to be SIM tray.

The most interesting feature that is coming in Google Pixel XL (2017) is that it will have HTC U11's Edge Sense-like squeezable frame technology on the chassis.

For those unaware, HTC Edge Sense technology offers users the ability to activate advanced touch capabilities and use a "short squeeze" as well as a "squeeze and hold" for even more functionality. Since the Edge Sense is based on the pressure applied to the side of the device, it can be used in nearly any condition – including rainy weather that would normally pose a challenge with capacitive buttons.

Going by the report, it looks like HTC and LG will both be contributing to the construction of Google Pixel (2017) series.

The source could not get the information on the internal specifications of the Google phone but rest assured that the device will have improved camera and standard CPU+RAM+Storage configuration seen in the current crop of flagship phones.

As far as the smaller Google Pixel (5.0-inch) aka Walleye, it is said to have minor changes in terms of design, but inside, it will come with latest CPUs and camera hardware.

Watch this space for latest updates on Google products.