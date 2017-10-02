After releasing teaser videos on YouTube, Google has initiated physical marketing campaign for the upcoming Pixel 2 phone series in major global metros including in India.

Google Pixel 2 series posters with catchphrase "Ask more of your phone" have popped up in cities like Delhi, Bengaluru and other urban regions, hinting that the company might launch the device in the subcontinent in the first phase of the release schedule.

Last year, Google Pixel and the Pixel XL were put up for pre-order on October 13 and made available in stores on October 20. But this time, the company released it much earlier, as the Diwali festival, India's biggest shopping season of the calendar year, is round the corner on October 18. So, it might roll-out the devices a bit earlier, most probably in the second week of October and kick-off marketing promotion to get good sales in the week next. Google Pixel 2 series will be competing with the established brands such as Samsung Galaxy Note8 and Apple iPhone 8 series.

Google's teaser also indicates that the Pixel successors will come with a boatload of upgrades in terms of internal hardware and improvement to Google Assistant user-experience.

Google Pixel 2 series: What we know so far

As per the recent reports, Google is expected announce two new phones, a generic Pixel 2 (aka Walleye) and a big-screen Pixel 2 XL (aka Taimen).

Both the devices, barring the screen-size, are expected to keep the same design language. They are said to flaunt dual-tone glass and metal finish similar to their predecessor. However, there will be minor change in design; the glass will cover only the topmost part, while most of the rear will have metal shell. The fingerprint scanner will be out of glass enclosure.

Another key change is that the Pixel 2 series might be devoid of a 3.5mm audio jack port, as Google intends to use the additional space for stereo speakers.

On the front, Pixel 2 XL is said to sport a massive 5.99-inch QHD (2560x1440p) OLED display (made by LG) with thin bezel design language and boast AOD (Always-On-Display) feature.

Whereas, the Pixel 2 will flaunt 4.97-inch full-HD display (1920x1080p) with AOD feature.

Both the Google Pixel 2 series variants are said to house 4 GB RAM, 64GB storage, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core CPU and incremental increase in battery capacity (compared to the predecessor) with fast charging capability.

As far as the camera hardware is concerned, Google has reportedly decided to keep a single primary snapper on the back with dual-tone LED flash, EIS (Electronics Image Stabilisation) for enhanced low-light images.

Given the fact that Google has got access to the HTC's patents, rumours are rife Google has borrowed HTC U11's key feature — the "Edge Sense" squeezable frame technology — for its Pixel 2 series, and intends to call it the "Active Edge."

For the uninitiated, HTC Edge Sense technology offers users the ability to trigger advanced touch capabilities and use a "short squeeze" as well as a "squeeze and hold" for more functionalities. Since Edge Sense takes inputs based on the pressure applied to the side of the device, it can be used in nearly any condition – including rainy weather that would normally pose a challenge with capacitive buttons.

In the Pixel 2 series, the innovative gesture feature is expected to be used to trigger Google Assistant, and launch the camera and perform other features depending on the finger pressure and location on the frame.

The Pixel 2 series is expected be priced between $649 (approx €540/Rs 41,783) and $949 (approx €790/Rs 61,097). They are also expected to be offered with 24 months contract with nominal down payment per month.

Google — besides the Pixel 2 series — is also expected to announce new-generation Daydream VR head gear and mini Home smart speakers on October 4.

