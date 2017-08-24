Google Pixel 2 series is expected to finally break covers in October first week and might come with advanced Qualcomm chipsets.

Prolific Twitter spy Evan Blass (aka @evleaks) claims that Google's 2017 series Pixel will debut on October 5. Blass also revealed that Google Pixel 2 series will house Snapdragon 836 octa-core, the successor of Snapdragon 835 seen in the current crop of flagship Android phones.

The interesting thing about the new information is that the product launch is similar to the first generation Pixel and Pixel XL. Both the phones made their debut almost the same time last year (October 4) and also came with Snapdragon 821, advanced version of the Snapdragon 820 and made it stand-out among rival brands.

Now, it looks like Google might recreate the same effect with Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 in the smartphone industry in 2017.

Google Pixel 2: Here's what you need to know about the new Android flagship

As per the information gathered so far, Google Pixel 2 series is coming in two variants internally known as Taimen (Pixel XL 2) and Walleye (Pixel 2).

The top-end Pixel XL 2 is said to sport a 5.99-inch QHD (2560x1440p) OLED display (made by LG) with thin bezel design language.

On the back, it is expected flaunt a dual-tone glass and metal finish similar to the 2016-series models. However, there will be a minor change in design; the glass will cover only the topmost part, while most of the rear will have metal. The fingerprint scanner will be out of glass enclosure.

Inside, it will house 4GB RAM, Android Oreo and 64GB/128GB storage and as far as the camera is concerned, Google has decided to keep a single primary camera on the back with dual-tone LED flash, unlike rivals such as Samsung and Apple have moved on to dual-camera on the back.

On the other hand, the generic Pixel 2 (4.97-inch) is also expected to have an almost identical design language as the last year's generic 5-inch Pixel phone. But, the successor might be devoid of a 3.5mm audio jack port, as Google intends to use the additional space for stereo speakers.

It is said to flaunt a full-HD display (1920x1080p) and come with a 4GB RAM and 64GB storage.

Google's second-generation Pixel handsets, powered by Snapdragon 836 SoC's, will be unveiled on October 5th. — Evan Blass (@evleaks) August 24, 2017

Rumour has it that Google has borrowed HTC U11's key feature — the "Edge Sense" squeezable frame technology — for its Pixel 2 series, and intends to call it the "Active Edge."

For those unaware, HTC Edge Sense technology offers users the ability to activate advanced touch capabilities and use a "short squeeze" as well as a "squeeze and hold" for more functionalities. Since Edge Sense takes inputs based on the pressure applied to the side of the device, it can be used in nearly any condition – including rainy weather that would normally pose a challenge with capacitive buttons.

In the Pixel 2 series, it is expected to be used to trigger Google Assistant, and launch the camera and perform other features depending on the finger pressure and location on the frame.

Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter for latest updates on Google products.