Earlier in the month, Google released the latest Android 7.1.1 Nougat to all Pixel, Nexus and Android One series devices. However, the search engine giant held back the update roll-out for Motorola Nexus 6, as they found a bug in it affecting the device's performance .

Now, the company has confirmed that they have finished testing the software and would release it to public in a few weeks' time.

"Unfortunately, we found a last minute bug that was specific to the Nexus 6, which has caused the delay of the 7.1.1 OTA rollout. We've since fixed the issue and will be rolling out an update in early January," a Google spokesperson told Android Police.

It has to be noted that Android v7.1.1 Nougat might be the last update for Motorola Nexus 6, because, as per Google's new software policy announced in June, it will not update any device, which is more than two years old.

This year, the 2013 model LG Nexus 5 was deemed outdated and its flagship status was disbanded.

List of Google affiliated devices eligible for latest Android 7.1.1 Nougat:

Google Pixel

Google Pixel XL

Motorola Nexus 6

LG Nexus 5X

Huawei Nexus 6P

HTC Nexus 9

Asus Nexus Player

Pixel C

General Mobile 4G (Android One)

Any devices enrolled in the Android Beta Program will also receive this final version.

The new Android 7.1.1 Nougat brings app shortcuts, circular launcher icons, enhanced Live Wallpaper, profession theme-based Emojis, GIFs sharing on messages, and image keyboard support among others.

