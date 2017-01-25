Search engine giant Google on Tuesday announced the 2017 edition of the company's prestigious annual developers' conclave -- Google I/O.

Google's 11th I/O event will be held at Shoreline Amphitheatre on the backyard of Google Mountain View headquarters. Like last year, it will kick-off in the third week of May and will be conducted for three days from May 17 to May 19.

Also read: CyanogenMod's re-incarnated ROM series LineageOS will go live soon; first phase to cover 80 plus Android devices

To make things interesting, Google has opened a dedicated page – savethedate.foo with riddles featuring five puzzles, five clues and five places, which will eventually lead people to the GitHub (control repository and Internet hosting service) website. But, there are no clues on what Google plans to announce at the upcoming I/O 2017 conference.

What to expect at Google I/O 2017?

Last year, Google announced Android N development program, mobile VR platform Daydream, Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based messaging app Allo, video chatting app Duo, smart home appliance Google Home which can take voice commands, Android Wear 2.0 and more.

Around the world, from here to there, to the most clever minds, the secret will share. #googledevs #savethedate https://t.co/0zwCbSLzVy pic.twitter.com/0O2vNDWZx2 — Google Developers (@googledevs) January 24, 2017

If that is taken as any indication, Google's senior executives, including CEO Sundar Pichai, will take stage to present the keynote speech of the company's plans on new Android O series mobile OS, measures to improve Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based Google Assistant capabilities, new Android Wearable devices, and also might reveal key hardware details of second generation Pixel phone series.

Watch this space for latest news on Google products.