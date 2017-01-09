The star-studded 74th Golden Globe Awards honoured the best of movies and television of 2016. Stars from Ryan Gosling, Ryan Reynolds, Emma Stone, Viola Davis, Meryl Streep, John Legend and the cast of all the films and TV series nominated made their way to the golden night to support their friends and receive their respective awards.

Golden Globe Awards 2017: La La Land is the most awarded film; here is the complete winners list

While every moment was captured, there were a few moments from the award night that stood out. The award night started off on a controversial note, when NBC presenter Jenna Bush Hager, wanted to ask Pharrell Williams about Hidden Figures. Instead, the excited presenter mixed the movie Fences with Hidden Figures and asked Williams about "Hidden Fences." The mistake did not end at the red carpet. Michael Keaton also called out the movie as "Hidden Fences," when listing the nominees for best supporting actress in a motion picture.

This was not the only goof-up that took place tonight. Ryan Gosling was confused for Ryan Reynolds and Gosling admits that this is not the first time that the misunderstanding has taken place. However, Gosling handled the confusion like a pro and went ahead to deliver his moving speech. At this moment, apart from the goof-up, another memorable incident took place.

"you're nominated for Hidden Fences" pic.twitter.com/7My6dtEkbG — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) January 9, 2017

As Gosling walked up to the stage to receive his award, Reynolds and Andrew Garfield celebrated his victory (or rather their loss) by kissing each other. The Deadpool actor and Hacksaw Ridge lead were seated beside each other on the table at the award night. The bromance went viral and naturally, everyone was in love with the hilarious moment from the night.

RYAN REYNOLDS AND ANDREW GARFIELD KISSING IN THE BACKGROUND IS EVERYTHING #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/b3xxjj9J3s — Common White Girl (@girlposts) January 9, 2017

Celebrities who did not like Donald Trump winning the elections, are taking to different platforms to express their opinions and the Golden Globe Awards was an opportunity. Actors like Meryl Streep and Hugh Laurie shared their fear about the future of Hollywood through their acceptance speech.

Hugh Laurie taking a dig at Trump expressed that this could be the last ever Golden Globes Awards. "I suppose it's made more amazing by the fact that I'll be able to say I won this at the last ever Golden Globes. I don't mean to be gloomy; it's just that it has the words Hollywood, Foreign and Press in the title," he said.

Whereas Meryl Streep said: "Thank you, Hollywood Foreign Press. Just to pick up on what Hugh Laurie said: You and all of us in this room really belong to the most vilified segments in American society right now. Think about it: Hollywood, foreigners and the press. But who are we, and what is Hollywood anyway? It's just a bunch of people from other places. So Hollywood is crawling with outsiders and foreigners. And if we kick them all out, you'll have nothing to watch but football and mixed martial arts, which are not the arts."

.@violadavis gives the introduction for this year's Cecil B. DeMille Award recipient, Meryl Streep. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/LafpKlwsDh — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 9, 2017

At tonight's #GoldenGlobes we honor Hollywood legend Meryl Streep with the prestigious Cecil B. Demille Award. pic.twitter.com/dxpeCDNXY6 — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 9, 2017

The award night also paid a teary tribute to the mother-daughter duo, Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds, who died less than two weeks ago. The video featured clippings from Fisher and Reynolds' careers. Fisher's career insights included Star Wars, When Harry Met Sally and guest appearance on 30 Rock. Reynolds' was remembered for her performances in Singing In the Rain, The Tender Trap and The Singing Nun. The video eventually merged with a clip of Fisher on a speeder bike in Return of the Jedi.

Amidst the emotional farewell and political stance, Golden Globe Award viewers were in for a Marvel vs DC moment on stage. Marvel and DC fans went crazy online when Thor actor, Chris Hemsworth came on stage with Wonder Woman Gal Gadot, creating an unimaginable crossover between Marvel and DC. The two superheroes came together to present the award for Best Foreign Language Film. France's Elle won the prestigious award.