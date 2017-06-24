Music festivals are often known worldwide not just for their lineup, but also for the kind of fashion and style they bring to the fore. Fashionistas often keep tabs on who's wearing what during these festivals, and it looks like the Glastonbury Festival has just put itself on the map when it comes to the style quotient.

Just when we thought that we had seen it all when the duct tape trend became quite the rage, here comes another trend that has left us stunned. While the trend itself is pretty bold, the name is no less. Called the "Glitter Boobs," it involves women covering their breasts with nipple pasties with tassels and sparkly paint.

Not just the attendees, the sweltering heat also put the performers into a similar mood and a performer was seen dressed in glittery hotpants and nipple pasties. Meanwhile, getting everyone into the fun and glittery mode was Sparkles London and The Gypsy Shrine that were busy drenching attendees in glitter.

While the trend might not be something that everyone will embrace, it has garnered quite some popularity since French luxury fashion house sent a model down the runway with a glittery nipple during the brand's Spring Summer 2017 show, reported The Sun. The trend was reportedly also the talk of the town during Coachella.

Fashion blogger Daisy Keens also believes that the trend is quite fun and amazing. "Contrary to being impractical or completely unnecessary, nipple pasties are a glorious alternative to bikini tops and, dare I say it, bras," she told FEMAIL. However, she adds that it completely depends on how comfortable one is going braless.

"...nipple pasties and tassels can be worn on any number of occasions as a sparkling substitute. I've ditched bikini tops entirely in favour of a bedazzled pair of pasties (minimal tan lines, maximum shine) and I regularly wear them beneath sheer tees or lace tops in lieu of a bra. It's all about confidence and comfort. Perfect festival attire if you ask me," she added.

Festival level up. A post shared by Jessica (@jess_baskerville) on Jun 23, 2017 at 8:04am PDT

✨GLASTONBURY✨Come find the shrine TODAY IS RAINBOW DAY! Crazy day so far Loved meeting you all!! @skyepetrie wearing @bottleblondestudio jacket and @claudiapink top Jewels and glitter by us! A post shared by THE GYPSY SHRINE (@thegypsyshrine) on Jun 23, 2017 at 6:48am PDT

✨SHR X GYPSY SHRINE✨Have you checked out @sophiehannahrichardson face jewels and glitters ❤️All designed by Sophie ✨ Wearing her Mermaid Crown Face Jewel link in bio ✨Get in time for glasto !! Order today and will have by Tuesday or visit our concession in TOPSHOP Oxford Circus✨ A post shared by THE GYPSY SHRINE (@thegypsyshrine) on Jun 18, 2017 at 6:45am PDT