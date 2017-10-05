Girlfriend of Las Vegas gunman says she had no warning of massacre Close
Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock bought his girlfriend Marilou Danley a ticket to the Philippines to send her out of the country when he carried out his deadly attack on 1 October. While she was there, Paddock had reportedly wired money asking Danley to buy a house for her family.I was grateful, but honestly I was worried that first, the unexpected trip home, and then the money, was a way of breaking up with me. It never occurred to me in any way whatsoever that he was planning violence against anyone, Danley said in a statement read out by her lawyer.