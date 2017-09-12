The ongoing New York Fashion Week is witnessing renowned names of fashion thronging the Big Apple to attend the prestigious fashion gala. And where there is fashion, Gigi and Bella Hadid are bound to be around.

Walking the ramp for Anna Sui's fashion show, the elder Hadid sister stepped out in a stunning shimmering gown, showing off her slender body on the ramp. The diva looked drop-dead gorgeous, except for a minor wardrobe malfunction that caught everyone's eye.

Gigi was seen wearing only one of her heels when she walked down the ramp. While many would wobble and make it evident that there is something wrong with their outfit, Gigi pulled off the malfunction like a pro.

The reason, Hollywood Life reveals, Gigi was seen sporting just only one side of her footwear was that she lost the other piece backstage moments before stepping out. Knowing she cannot delay the run, she walked out wearing just one piece.

Keeping her attitude high, the 21-year-old rocked her walk, not once drawing attention to her missing footwear. However, the moment did get captured on camera and soon went online. Fans praised her passion towards the gig and hailed her for not making a fuss.

"So beautiful even with one shoe," a fan wrote on Instagram. "Gigi is the Queen! She handled the whole situation like a pro she is," another added.

Another took to Twitter to share, "Not even a flinch! She's such a bomb ass b**ch!!"

Loving the one shoe ? #gigihadid #annasui A post shared by Gigi hadid Updates(HQ)? (@gi.hadidupdates) on Sep 11, 2017 at 5:50pm PDT

Gigi was accompanied by younger sister Bella Hadid in the same show. The two walked out together, with Gigi's arm around Bella's shoulder, during the closing of Anna Sui's show. Gigi was again seen with just one heel.

#BellaHadid and #GigiHadid closing the Anna Sui SS18 show! #NYFW A post shared by Hadid News (@hadidnews) on Sep 11, 2017 at 6:06pm PDT

The sisters are busy with the NYFW and nailing every outfit they are showcasing at the event. and with that, the Hadid sisters' popularity is increasing with every passing fashion show.

They are becoming such an important choice for fashion designers that the siblings have been granted their wings once again for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show taking place towards the end of this year.