Authorities did confirm that a letter was found near to the scene of the blast, but did not give any indication as to who it was from or what it said. A number of explosions in the city on 11 April left one Borussia Dortmund player, Marc Bartra, injured in hospital, and led to the team’s Champions League match against Monaco being postponed until the next day (12 April).
German police say the cause of Dortmund explosions remains ‘unclear
- April 12, 2017 14:03 IST
