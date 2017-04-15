Two police officers in Georgia were fired after beating a man they were arresting. Two videos surfaced showing Sgt. Michael Bongiovanni and Officer Robert McDonald hitting Demetrius Hollins while he was lying on the ground. One of the officers also stomped on Hollins’ head.They claim Hollins drove erratically, smelled of marijuana and resisted arrest. Hollins was released from hospital after receiving treatment for injuries to his face.