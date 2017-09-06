Protests of Gauri Lankesh Murder at Town Hall, Bengaluru Close
While a section of right wing supporters, who were unsympathetic towards Gauri Lankesh's murder, were openly slammed on social media, a well-known journalist who chose not to express her sympathy for the 55-year-old has received death and rape threats on Twitter.

Gauri Lankesh murder: Toxic right-wing tweets malign dead journalist

Lankesh, who was well-known for her outspoken criticism of right-wing Hindu nationalist politics, was shot dead at her Bengaluru residence on Tuesday.

Following her murder, former Zee News and Network18 journalist Jagrati Shukla posted a series of tweets which has now irked left wing supporters.

"So, Commy Gauri Lankesh has been murdered mercilessly. Your deeds always come back to haunt you, they say. Amen," Shukla tweeted late on September 5.

"Those who believe in bloody Revolution now mourning fate of Gauri Lankesh. How does it feel to be on the receiving end," she added in another tweet.

Shukla also harped on the murders of several RSS workers to justify the unnecessary uproar about Lankesh's murder.

Jagrati Shukla
Jagrati ShuklaTwitter

Within an hour of posting her first tweet, her account was flooded with rape and death threats.

A Twitter user who goes by the name Subash J said, "Let this saffron bitch be gangraped by oxens. Jai gomatha."

Rape threat to Jagrati shukla
Rape threat to Jagrati shuklaTwitter

"You will be rest in peace soon," said another Twitter user.

Death threat to Jagrati Shukla
Death threat to Jagrati ShuklaTwitter

However this was not the end of Shukla's harassment. Facebook users posted obscene comments on her account.

Gauri Lankesh
Gauri LankeshGauri Lankesh Facebook Page

These threats did not dampen Shukla's efforts to voice her opinion. She slammed the left wingers in a series of tweets.

