While a section of right wing supporters, who were unsympathetic towards Gauri Lankesh's murder, were openly slammed on social media, a well-known journalist who chose not to express her sympathy for the 55-year-old has received death and rape threats on Twitter.

Gauri Lankesh murder: Toxic right-wing tweets malign dead journalist

Lankesh, who was well-known for her outspoken criticism of right-wing Hindu nationalist politics, was shot dead at her Bengaluru residence on Tuesday.

Following her murder, former Zee News and Network18 journalist Jagrati Shukla posted a series of tweets which has now irked left wing supporters.

"So, Commy Gauri Lankesh has been murdered mercilessly. Your deeds always come back to haunt you, they say. Amen," Shukla tweeted late on September 5.

"Those who believe in bloody Revolution now mourning fate of Gauri Lankesh. How does it feel to be on the receiving end," she added in another tweet.

Shukla also harped on the murders of several RSS workers to justify the unnecessary uproar about Lankesh's murder.

Within an hour of posting her first tweet, her account was flooded with rape and death threats.

A Twitter user who goes by the name Subash J said, "Let this saffron bitch be gangraped by oxens. Jai gomatha."

"You will be rest in peace soon," said another Twitter user.

However this was not the end of Shukla's harassment. Facebook users posted obscene comments on her account.

These threats did not dampen Shukla's efforts to voice her opinion. She slammed the left wingers in a series of tweets.

This is exactly what I was expecting. Gauri Lankesh would be proud of you son. Keep up the good work. #gaurilankesh#Bengaluru https://t.co/FSmVmK6XBA — Jagrati Shukla (@JagratiShukla29) September 5, 2017

So are the commies going to kill me, just like they allegedly killed #GauriLankesh ? (Gang) Rape threats, death threats...what more you got? https://t.co/vKJKJLeSXZ — Jagrati Shukla (@JagratiShukla29) September 5, 2017

Leftists' faces, after a thorough investigation reveals that #GauriLankesh was murdered by one of their own.

RED fits their bill as well ??? pic.twitter.com/G1fIBoPf6a — Jagrati Shukla (@JagratiShukla29) September 5, 2017