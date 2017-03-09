HBO has released a poster for Season 7 of Game of Thrones, which is the penultimate season of the widely popular fantasy drama, and it shows nothing but fire and ice.

Fire is often associated with Emilia Clarke's Daenerys as she is the mother of dragons and the King of the North Jon Snow is associated with ice. Photos leaked from filming location shows the forces of Daenerys and Jon Snow getting together in Season 7 of the drama inspired by George R R Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire, and the poster could be hinting at that union.

Game of Thrones Season 7 pic.twitter.com/zOoH578qe1 — Tyrion Lannister (@GoT_Tyrion) March 9, 2017

According to another theory, the poster is an indication of the White Walkers becoming a greater threat in Season 7. The image is dominated by snow and seems to show a mountainous region, an indication that most of the action will be centred around the North or even beyond the Wall.

HBO is yet to announce a premiere date for Season 7 of Game of Thrones. They have merely said the latest instalment will be aired in the summer. But according to Game of Thrones actor Liam Cunningham, July is a possible month.

"I've been disappointing various people around the world because it was meant to come out in April," he told the Independent. "It's July now, I think."

"There's going to be a launch and something special happening this year for the premiere. The bad news is, there will only be seven episodes and the final season starts again as far as I know in September."

However, he later tweeted that he wasn't sure of the premiere date.

Game of Thrones will air in India shortly after its US premiere and it will be aired on Star World Premiere HD.