Popular French Instagram fitness model Rebecca Burger was reportedly killed in a freak accident when a whipped cream dispenser exploded and hit her in the chest.

Reports state that Rebecca, 33, had a heart attack after the dispenser hit her in the chest and triggered a heart attack. The model was at her home in France when the incident occurred on Saturday.

Police in the eastern city of Mulhouse are currently investigating the incident amid claims by a leading consumer group that it had warned of the possible dangers of the faulty whipped cream dispensers.

Rebecca's death was announced in a post by her relatives to her 200,000 fans on Facebook and Instagram. She had a huge fan following by people who were interested in health and exercise updates and posts.

The Instagram model's family called Rebecca's death the result of a "domestic accident", and posted a picture of a gas powered whipped cream canister which was similar to the one which struck Rebecca in the chest.

Voici un exemple de siphon à chantilly qui a explosé et percuté le thorax de Rebecca, entraînant son décès. Précision : le siphon qui a engendré sa mort quant à lui été mis sous scellé. N'utilisez pas ce genre d'ustensile chez vous ! Plusieurs dizaines de milliers d'appareils défectueux sont encore en circulation. A post shared by Rebecca Burger (@rebeccablikes) on Jun 20, 2017 at 12:08pm PDT

Her family also warned Rebecca's fans to not buy the dispenser from the particular French manufacturer, claiming that there were thousands of faulty devices currently being sold on the market.

A post shared by Rebecca Burger (@rebeccablikes) on Jun 21, 2017 at 9:07am PDT

Rebecca used to post pictures of her toned body in bikinis and shared tips on food and fitness.

Séance bronzette sur les hauteurs de Munduk?☀️ @mundukmodingplantation A post shared by Rebecca Burger (@rebeccablikes) on May 23, 2017 at 11:33am PDT

Reports state that she had also competed in various fitness and beauty competitions across the world.