While several games launched in 2016 achieved unprecedented popularity, a few free Xbox games are now available for gamers owning Xbox One and Xbox 360 consoles, as well as Xbox Live Gold subscription. These titles will be available until the end of January 2017.

Following is a list of all the Xbox Live Games with Gold titles, for both Xbox 360 as well as Xbox One users:

Free Xbox One games with Gold for December 2016-January 2017

For Xbox One users:

World of Van Helsing: Deathtrap – Available for free from January 1 2017 until January 31 2017

Killer Instinct Season 2 Ultra Edition – Available for free from January 16 2017 until February 15 2017.

For Xbox 360 users:

The Cave – Available for free from January 1 until January 15 2017

Rayman Origins – Available for free from January 16 until January 31 2017.

These Xbox 360 Games with Gold are also playable on Xbox One consoles via the backwards compatibility feature. And as far as Xbox 360 games offering backwards compatibility on Xbox One consoles is concerned, Microsoft very recently teased the possibility of adding more expected titles to the fray.

