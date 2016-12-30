Twenty-two times Grand Slam winner Serena Williams has announced her engagement to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.

The couple was dating for two years prior to their engagement and Williams revealed on Thursday that Ohanian popped the question after taking her on a surprise visit to Rome where they first met. Williams shared the news by posting a poem on her official Reddit account which said:

"I came home/A little late/someone had a bag packed for me/and a carriage waited. Destination: Rome/to escort me to my very own 'charming/Back to where our stars first collided/and now it was full circle/at the same table we first met by chance/But by choice/ Down on knee/He said 4 words/and I said yes."

Later, Ohanian shared her Reddit post on his Facebook page with the message: "she said yes." He also commented on her poem from his Reddit account saying "And you made me the happiest man on the planet."

Williams and Ohanian have kept their relationship out of the spotlight for a long time except a few Instagram posts from time to time.

Williams will be playing in Auckland at the ASB Classics as she prepares for the first major Grand Slam of the year, the Australian Open, where she will be looking to become the first player in the open era to win 23 Grand Slams.