A video of a former sheriffs deputy in Milton, Florida, intentionally crashing his patrol car into his ex-wifes home has been released. Timothy Taylor pleaded no contest to DUI and criminal mischief charges. He was sentenced to two years probation.
Former police officer slams patrol car into ex-wifes house
A video of a former sheriffs deputy in Milton, Florida, intentionally crashing his patrol car into his ex-wifes home has been released. Timothy Taylor pleaded no contest to DUI and criminal mischief charges. He was sentenced to two years probation.
- October 27, 2017 13:14 IST
-