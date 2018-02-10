Alien and Unidentified Flying Objects (UFO) have been mind-boggling stuff since 1947 – the first time a well-known UFO sighting occurred. A businessman, who was flying his small plane, had claimed to have seen nine high-speed objects near Mount Rainier in Washington. He had said that the crescent-shaped objects had tremendous speed and moved "like saucers skipping on water."

Cut to 2004, Navy pilots encountered a UFO off the San Diego coast. According to an eyewitness, pilot David Fravor, the 40-foot Tic-Tac shaped white vehicle moved, unlike any other thing he had ever seen in the air with lightning speed.

Not only in these two incidents but UFOs are often reported to display bizarre aerodynamics, defying the laws of Physics, which human minds are still incapable of apprehending.

Former director of the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program - Pentagon's program to identify and investigate UFOs, Luis Elizondo has put forward an explanation about "the physics of how it works".

"We do believe all these observables we've been seeing, sudden and extreme acceleration, hypersonic velocities, low observability, trans medium travel, and last but not least, positive lift, anti-gravity – is really the manifestation of a single technology," Elizondo said, according to Daily Star.

It is the ability to warp space-time, Elizondo explained, and not by a lot, but by a little.

Space and Time Warps theory says that the fourth dimension called the space-time continuum, which fuses the three dimensions of space and the one dimension of time, can be bent like a cloth when exposed to high gravity of objects.

Imagine a ball falling on fabric or a child playing on a trampoline. When the object hits the surface of material it creates dentures. Similarly, heavenly bodies with huge mass bend the space-time. Now, if the bend is large enough, it might help an object to time travel by creating a wormhole – a theoretical passage through space-time that could create shortcuts for long journeys across the universe.

Thus from here, another question arises: Are aliens time-travellers?

Outer Space, January 18, 2018, published an article about a former high-ranking US Marine who is on run from the US government for flying a "time-travelling" alien spaceship at Area 51.

The United States Air Force facility, commonly known as Area 51, is a highly classified remote detachment of Edwards Air Force Base in Nevada and people believe that US government is hiding evidence of extra-terrestrial life there.