After the dreamy wedding of Bigg Boss 9 contestants Rochelle Rao and Keith Sequeira, another former Bigg Boss couple — Sangram Singh and Payal Rohatgi — has decided to take things to the next level.

It has been four years since Sangram and Payal got engaged, and the wrestler-turned-actor has finally decided to get married. The couple is planning a winter wedding this year.

"We had originally planned to tie the knot within a year of engagement, but we got busy with our work commitments and kept postponing the plan. Everything happens when it's meant to and I feel that it's about time now. I am planning a winter wedding and don't want to delay starting a family," Sangram told Bombay Times.

Talking about if Payal ever pressured him to take their relationship to the next level, Sangram said: "We have been together for six years and understand the need of the hour. Payal and her family members are progressive and they knew that marriage could wait. However, my mother calls me every second day to inquire about my wedding plans. So, I don't think there is any point delaying it anymore."

Besides Bigg Boss (Payal participated in Season 2 and Sangram in Bigg Boss 7), the couple had participated in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 7 together.

As for Rochelle and Keith's wedding, the good-looking Bigg Boss 9 contestants got married in an intimate ceremony on March 3 in Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu. It was a white wedding for the much-in-love couple and was attended by only family members and close friends.

The report also said the bride always wished for a destination beach wedding and hence the couple decided to go for the scenic beauty of Mahabalipuram, close to Rochelle's hometown Chennai.