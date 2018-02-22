Vikas Gupta, Hina Khan
Vikas Gupta, Hina KhanTwitter

Former Bigg Boss 11 contestants Vikas Gupta and Hina Khan are deeply saddened by the untimely death of Divya, one of their ardent followers who supported them throughout the season.

Vikas got the news about her demise from his fans on Twitter which made him very emotional.

The TV producer mourned her death on Twitter and wrote, "RIP Divya !!!" He also took a screenshot of her Twitter profile and kept it as his new profile picture.

Explaining what happened to Divya, Vikas told Spotboye, "I got to know from fans on Twitter that Divya is no more. Sometimes what happens is that we don't know everything because we have never met each other. We interact through Ids which have been created on social media."

"A few pages allege that it's a 'story' built to gain attention. I don't feel so as I was told by fans last week that she met with a serious accident and was in coma battling for life. The story may be dramatic at the face of it, but if you look at it logically, Divya was active on Twitter until recently and suddenly vanished. Soon after, her friends told me that she is no more. It can't be fake," he added.

Hina Khan and boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal also condoled Divya's death on Twitter.