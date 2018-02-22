Former Bigg Boss 11 contestants Vikas Gupta and Hina Khan are deeply saddened by the untimely death of Divya, one of their ardent followers who supported them throughout the season.

Vikas got the news about her demise from his fans on Twitter which made him very emotional.

This girl @Divya19913128 who is no more?was a @lostboy54 fan.

It really hurts to see her very last tweets were on fandom wars of #LostSouls #HinaHolics & #Shilpians



Pls guys let it be.Forget n forgive!

We have all taken this negativity to another level!

•MOVE ON EVERYONE• — A L I Z A ✨ (@AlyyzyKhan) February 18, 2018

The TV producer mourned her death on Twitter and wrote, "RIP Divya !!!" He also took a screenshot of her Twitter profile and kept it as his new profile picture.

RIP Divya !!! — Vikas Gupta (@lostboy54) February 18, 2018

Explaining what happened to Divya, Vikas told Spotboye, "I got to know from fans on Twitter that Divya is no more. Sometimes what happens is that we don't know everything because we have never met each other. We interact through Ids which have been created on social media."

"A few pages allege that it's a 'story' built to gain attention. I don't feel so as I was told by fans last week that she met with a serious accident and was in coma battling for life. The story may be dramatic at the face of it, but if you look at it logically, Divya was active on Twitter until recently and suddenly vanished. Soon after, her friends told me that she is no more. It can't be fake," he added.

Hina Khan and boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal also condoled Divya's death on Twitter.

It's hard to forget someone who gave u so much to remember..fought for u,loved u,laughed with u,cried with u?@lostboy54 .. you will b missed @Divya19913128 #RIP https://t.co/QnHeRy1EWL — HINA KHAN (@eyehinakhan) February 18, 2018