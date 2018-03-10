In less than two months, Marvel fans will be treated to the biggest Avengers reunion in Avengers: Infinity War. The film will feature almost all the Avengers from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, who will be joined by the Guardians of the Galaxy, to fight against the Mad Titan Thanos.

While it has been teased that the film might have flashbacks to support the story, the makers haven't confirmed the fan speculation yet. However, Thanos actor Josh Brolin recently confirmed there would be a flashback sequence featuring the Avenger villain and it will finally help fans understand why he is the way he is.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, the actor revealed that the character's growing up years will be a part of the film and why he decided to wipe out half the universe.

"He's different from his family. They're all Titans and they all look similar, but he was born deformed. You see how he grew up, you see he was like the Quasimodo of this time," Brolin explained. "He stuck out. He was an anomaly. He was a freak. And that lent to his apparent insanity." This abnormality led to Thanos having a troubled childhood.

In the interview, he was also asked if Thanos is an abusive father to Gamora and Nebula. The actor said that they were mere "tools to him." But he also revealed that the Mad Titan shares a unique bond with Gamora.

"When you see the relationship with Gamora and you see that evolves, God I wish I could tell you. I can't! When [directors Joe and Anthony Russo] came up to me after we had done maybe three quarters of the film, they said, "It wasn't necessarily intended that you feel for this guy as much as you do." Obviously he has a grand plan, like somebody who's pulling in kids for their own selfish bloodshed. But he has a capacity to love very much and very deeply," he said.

Avengers: Infinity War opens in theatres on April 27.