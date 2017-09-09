After enthralling the audience with the characters Moideen and Kanchanamaala, young actors Prithviraj Sukumaran and Parvathy are here as Jai and Tara. The duo will be seen in the upcoming romantic musical entertainer My Story, which is the debut directorial venture of Roshni Dinaker, who has been part of the entertainment industry for quite some time as costume designer.

The makers have finally unveiled the colourful first-look motion poster that features an intimate moment of Prithviraj and Parvathy's characters in My Story.

"Within each of us there is a universe of love.clelebrating your presence when we unveil our first look motion poster," Roshni wrote on her Facebook page.

The movie, which started rolling on November 1, 2016, has been majorly shot in the beautiful locale of Portugal and in many parts of Europe. My Story is touted to be a cute love story and in an earlier interview, Roshni had revealed on why the movie has been named so.

"We came across the title of the movie unexpectedly in Lisbon. That was the name of the hotel where script writer Shankar Ramakrishnan was put up while location hunting there. When he wrote the working title of the movie on the letterhead of the hotel, Prithviraj thought the hotel's unique name would make a better title," Roshni told Onmanorama.

Hollywood actor Roger Narayan has been roped in to play as a baddie in My Story, which is scripted by Shankar Ramakrishnan. Cinematographer R Rathnavelu, editor Priyank Premkumar, Bollywood sound engineer Bishwadeep Chatterjee and music composer Shaan Rahman are also part of the much-awaited movie, which is also bankrolled by Roshni under the banner of Roshni Dinaker Productions.

Watch the motion poster of My Story here: