A special Central Bureau of Investigation court sentenced Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Yadav to seven years in prison in the fourth fodder scam case.

CBI court judge Shivpal Singh had Monday, March 19, convicted Yadav in the case and had also directed the former chief minister of Bihar to pay a fine of Rs 30 lakh.

Here are some quick facts on the fodder scam and Yadav's role.