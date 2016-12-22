Five killed in Taliban suicide attack on Afganistan MP’s house

  • December 22, 2016 14:39 IST
    By Reuters
The Taliban has claimed responsibility for a suicide and gunmen attack on the house of Afghan MP Mir Wali on 21 December. Five people were killed in the attack, where a meeting was taking place. Wali is believed to have escaped, but relatives and friends of the MP have reportedly been taken hostage. Kabul has seen repeated attacks by suicide bombers and gunmen in recent months.
