It's a brand New Year and Italian luxury carmaker Maserati has given a rare treat for its growing fan base in India - a beauty that goes by the name — Maserati Quattroporte GTS. Quattroporte GTS, the first ever to drive into the country is already at the shores ready to dock and the pictures made available, though reveal just the exterior, are all that you need to make your day.

The new Maserati Quattroporte GTS, a luxury sports sedan was launched in India in December and a business tycoon from Delhi has already imported the model. Well, the latest import is another indicator that India is becoming home for many luxury cars. As said, the images of the new 2018 Maserati Quattroporte GTS on the Indian soil do not reveal much, except the Royal Blue shade of the marquee and the classy interiors.

First showcased at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show, the restyled Quattroporte GTS is priced at Rs 2.7 crore (ex-showroom Delhi) based on customisation. It is the fastest luxury sedan offering from the Maserati family.

Available in Quattroporte GTS GranLusso and GranSport range, the Quattroporte GTS boast of 8.4-inch Maserati Touch Control Plus (MTC+) unit at the centre of the dashboard. MTC+ can be operated in three ways: via the multi-touch screen, the rotary control in the central console, or through voice commands. The system also features both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto mirroring functions, along with the Wi-Fi option.

2018 Quattroporte GTS draws power from a 3.8-litre twin-turbo V8 engine. It develops an output of 530hp at 6,500-6,800rpm and 710Nm of torque at 2,250 - 3,500rpm in an overboost mode. The mill comes mated with eight-speed ZF automatic transmission. The GTS reaches 100kmph from standstill in just 4.7 seconds and it has an impressive top speed of 310kmph.

2018 Quattroporte GTS is offered with a choice of two audio systems – the 900-watt, 10-speaker Harman Kardon premium sound system fitted as standard. It gets chrome bumper inserts, body-coloured side skirts and GranLusso badges on the wings on the GTS GranLusso variant and features boldly sculpted angles for the central front and side intakes, and a lower section equipped with aerodynamic splitters on the GTS GranSport trim.