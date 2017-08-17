After garnering immense response for the audio track of the Malayalam song Entammede Jimikki Kammal from Mohanlal's upcoming movie Velipadinte Pusthakam, the makers have released its video version on Thursday, August 17.

Though many guessed it to be shot in the backdrop of a toddy shop, the song is set on a college campus. It features Jude Anthany Joseph, Sarath Kumar, Arun Kurian, Salim Kumar and Anna Rajan, among others. It indicates the rivalry between the two gangs of the institution and also shows Mohanlal cycling through the campus in the last shot as seen in the movie's official teaser.

The audio version of the song got a good response from the people. The visuals are also expected to impress the audience as it gives an impression that Velipadinte Pusthakam would be a fun-filled campus entertainer. Vineeth Sreenivasan and Renjith Unni have rendered their voice for the peppy number composed by Shaan Rahman. Anil Panachooran has penned the lyrics.

Velipadinte Pusthakam is the directorial venture of Lal Jose and marks the filmmaker's maiden association with Mohanlal. Scripted by Benny P Nayarambalam, the movie features Mohanlal in three looks, and the makers have already unveiled two looks of the superstar, who appears as Prof. Micheal Idikula in it.

Anna Rajan, who rose to fame with Lichi character in Angamaly Diaries, will be seen opposite Mohanlal. Anoop Menon, Priyanka Nair, Krishna Kumar, Kalabhavan Shajohn, Siddique, Shivaji Guruvayoor and Alencier Ley also form the ensemble cast of the movie. Velipadinte Pusthakam, bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirwad Cinemas, has been scheduled to hit the screens as an Onam release on August 31.

