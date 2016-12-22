Can specialised condoms empower women and make a difference to their health and safety? Yes, it can, if we are to believe a survey wherein every four out of five respondents -- or a whopping 81 percent of the participants -- believed female condoms can indeed be a game-changer when it comes to decision-making during sexual experiences and safety.

The survey was conducted by leading condom-making firm Cupid Limited in Mumbai to know about how many people were aware of female condoms. This survey included more than 10,000 people and was aimed at focusing on women's health and safety.

This survey was conducted with the goal of answering a few questions regarding the level of awareness, openness, preferences, acceptability and outlook of people towards female condoms.

Most of the people being surveyed belonged to the younger generation of the country who showed keen interest towards these condoms, pointing towards a safer future for women. This survey also proved India to be a giant, budding market for female condoms.

People who participated in the survey were divided into three major age groups belonging to 18 to 50 years old. The following findings were observed from the survey:

Out of all the partakers, 36 percent of them were aware of female condoms whereas 64 percent of people showed interest and curiosity to know more about it.

On being questioned about using the female condom, 32 percent of the people responded positively and agreed to it.

19 percent of the people refused using the product and 49 percent seemed iffy about using it.

When the participants were questioned about choosing between the traditional male condom and the female condom, 20 percent of the people agreed, 21 percent preferred continuing to use male condoms and 59 percent of the lot were willing to try female condoms instead of the male ones.

74 percent of the people were willing to purchase the product from a store, while 26 percent agreed to buy it through e-commerce and online mediums.

81 percent of the participants believed that the condom for women would result in better health, safety and female empowerment; 19 percent of the partakers disagreed with this idea.

The most crucial reasons to use condoms are to prevent sexually transmitted diseases (STDs), along with unplanned and unwanted pregnancy. To this, 81 percent of the people agreed to use the product to avoid pregnancy, whereas 19 percent of the total participants stated retrieving pleasure during the intercourse being the reason.

After receiving these encouraging results, Cupid Limited aims at launching female condoms in India.

"We are delighted to present our new product to the consumers directly. Based on research and surveys, our team has played an instrumental role in creating awareness and identifying a potential marketplace for Cupid Female Condom. Our Product will significantly contribute towards women empowerment and wellness in the country," Om Garg, chairman of Cupid Limited, said in a media release.

The company came up with a "For Her" initiative to promote and enhance women's safety, precaution and wellness.