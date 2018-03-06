Last year, fans of Fast and Furious were informed that the core franchise will come to an end with the release of Fast and Furious 10. The studio will continue the characters' stories via spinoffs. The news was broken by producer Neal Moritz after Fast and Furious 8 aka The Fate of the Furious hit the cinemas.

In October last year, Vin Diesel revealed that Justin Lin, who directed most of the Fast and Furious movies, will return to helm the concluding two chapters featuring the core team. However, director Rob Cohen recently expressed his interest in directing the final installment.

Avid FF fans would know that Cohen kick-started the series by directing the first Fast and Furious movie. The director spoke to Screen Crush about his upcoming movie Hurricane Heist. It was during that conversation that the director spoke about Fast and Furious 10.

He told the site that he would be interested in directing the film. "I always wished Universal would come back to me to direct the last one". While the director will not be able to return for the Fast and Furious' concluding chapters, he could be a part of the spinoffs that the studio is planning for the future.

As for Lin, Diesel made the announcement about his return in a Facebook live late last year. Lin was the mastermind behind The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, Fast & Furious, Fast Five and Fast & Furious 6.

Diesel also revealed that Jordana Brewster will be returning to the cast of Fast and Furious as Mia Toretto, sister of Diesel's Dom.

Fast and Furious 9 was slated to release in April 2019 and the 10 edition was set to release in April 2021. But plans changed after focus shifted to the Hobbs/Shaw spinoff.

Fast and Furious has been one of the biggest earning franchises Hollywood has seen. The eighth Fast and Furious aka The Fate of the Furious surpassed the $billion mark at the box office.