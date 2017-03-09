After adding 360-degree photo and video features on its social media site, Facebook has introduced the much awaited, dedicated Virtual Reality (VR) app—Facebook 360.

"The app is a one-stop shop for catching up on what you may have missed from your friends and others you follow, diving into the 360 photos and videos you've saved, and finding something new to enjoy," Facebook said in a statement.

Also read: After leaving Xiaomi, Hugo Barra to lead Facebook's Oculus VR team

Once the users switches on the Facebook 360 on his/her VR head gear, though physically sitting at home, they can feel virtually present live at an event, be it at sports arena, behind the scenes at awards shows or at a dream tourist destination and explore.

Further, he/she can also react and share the 360-degree images and videos on Facebook and guess what the company is planning to add more social features to make it more interactive in nature.

Where to download Facebook 360 VR app?

As of now, Facebook 360 app can be explored only through Oculus-powered Samsung Gear VR head-console. Interested readers can download the Facebook 360 app by opening the Oculus app on Gear VR-compatible Samsung device and search for Facebook 360, or visit the official Oculus site to get started.

Watch this space for more updates on Facebook 360 app.