Prithviraj Sukumaran's much-awaited horror thriller Ezra, which released all over Kerala on Friday, February 10, has opened to fabulous response from audience with packed housefull shows all over the state. The cine-goers have already tagged it as the best horror movie that they have watched so far in Malayalam, with quite a lot of thrilling moments.

Check Ezra live audience reviews

Apart from scaring audience, the impressive storyline of Ezra along with remarkable performances of the actors, quality graphic works, impressive background score, brilliant cinematography and crisp editing are said to be the major highlights of the horror thriller. It has been garnering positive reviews from critics and is said to be first of its kind in Mollywood.

Despite being a horror thriller, a genre that doesn't impress many, Ezra has been one of the most-awaited movies in Malayalam, and the opening day response the Kerala audience is its proof. The movie, which explores Kerala's Jewish background, also stars Priya Anand, who makes her Mollywood debut. Tovino Thomas, Sudev Nair, Vijayaraghavan and Babu Antony also appear in significant roles. The makers have revealed that the movie will be released outside Kerala on February 17.

Check out critics' response on the horror thriller Ezra here:

About the plot

With a strong plot, the movie explores Kerala's Jewish background mixed with a fateful love story that later leads to the present scenario. An event that took place centuries ago come back to life in the form of revengeful spirit. Ezra itself means 'cry for help' and we can see people screaming, eerie sounds, the cry of the spirit and also a heart-wrenching story of Ezra," writes Gopika KP of Onmanorama.

About Ezra casting

The cast have been well-picked and Prithviraj does an impressive job as the young husband who battles the forces single-handedly. Sudev Nair who does an important role, is apt for the role, so is Tovino Thomas as the local cop and Vijayaraghavan as a Christian priest, writes Asha Prakash of The Times of India

About the people behind-the-scenes

"Jay K as a director shows promise in making films in an uncompromised way. In the case of Ezra, the scale is something that adds a quality to the entire attire of the film. Sujith Vassudev and Vivek Harshan have done a really appreciable job in giving an output that manages to create a good impression in the minds of the audience. The art direction was good. The tracks and background score from Sushin Shyam and Rahul Raj deserves applauds," Aswin Bharadwaj Lensman Review writes.