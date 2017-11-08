Young star Dulquer Salmaan has become one of the most bankable actors in South India: He already has a string of projects lined up for the next few years.

Though not officially announced, the actor has been roped in for popular scriptwriter duo and actors Vishnu Unnikrishnan and Bibin George's next project. The photo of the trio's recent meeting has already surfaced online, confirming their upcoming association.

Meanwhile, rumour mills suggest that actor Jayaram will also be playing a significant role in the movie.

However, Bibin has confirmed to International Business Times India that the news on Jayaram's role in their movie is fake.

Movies of the versatile actor have been failing to make a mark at the box office since 2012, and his fans were expecting the Dulquer-starrer to come as a breakthrough for the actor if he gets roped in it.

Considering the previous projects of Bibin and Vishnu, the Dulquer-starrer will also be a complete comedy entertainer and the first movie of the young actor in this genre.

Bibin has also confirmed that the movie will be directed by a debutant, and is expected to go on floors by December 2017 or early 2018.

Meanwhile, Dulquer has committed to many other big movies as well. The actor, who was last seen in Bejoy Nambiar's bilingual anthology film Solo, has wrapped up the shooting of his debut Bollywood movie Karwaan.

He will be joining the team of Ra Karthik's Tamil project this month.

Vishnu and Bibin have already made a mark in the industry as scriptwriters and actors. Comedy entertainers Amar Akbar Anthony and Kattappanayile Hrithik Roshan — directed by Nadhirshah and scripted by the duo — are blockbusters in Malayalam.