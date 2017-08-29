Canadian tennis beauty Eugenie Bouchard gets set for her first match in the US Open 2017 tennis tournament on Tuesday August 29. The 23-year-old takes on Russia's Evgeniya Rodina in the first round.

The tournament already got a glamorous start after the returning Maria Sharapova upset Simona Halep in their first round encounter on Monday. With the heavyweight Serena Williams not participating and one of the favourites, Halep, out of contention, Sharapova joins the list of contenders already to challenge for the US Open 2017 title.

Bouchard, meanwhile, has had a remarkable win over Sharapova earlier this year and there could be a huge prospect of yet another showdown between two of these gorgeous tennis queens.

For that, Sharapova needs to continue her winning consistency and Bouchard has to win against Rodina on Tuesday as well as her possible forthcoming matches.

It was an embarrassing affair for Genie Bouchard at Wimbledon 2017 as she suffered a defeat at the hands of Carla Suarez-Navarro in the very first round. Following that, she tried to play a bit better in the next few tournaments, but Bouchard knows she is yet to hit her top form.

How Genie fared after Wimbledon 2017

Washington Open: R16 defeat against Andrea Petkovic

Canadian Open (home tournament): R64 defeat against Donna Vekic

Connecticut Open: R16 defeat against Aga Radwanska

Bouchard's best result at US Open

4th round: 2014, 2015

Rodina's best result at US Open

2nd round: 2015, 2016

Bouchard and Rodina have never met before in the tennis court in women's singles competition.

Match schedule

Date : August 29

: August 29 Time : Approx 12:45 pm EST (10.15 pm IST) - after Dominic Thiem's match against De Minaur

: Approx 12:45 pm EST (10.15 pm IST) - after Dominic Thiem's match against De Minaur Venue: Grandstand, USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

Where to watch live

INDIA: TV - Star Sports Select 1/HD, Select 2/HD. Live streaming: Hotstar

US: TV: ESPN, ESPN 2. Live streaming: Watch ESPN, Tennis Channel

Canada: TV: TSN, RDS

Live score: Twitter.