You bet only once or else you risk going on multiple dates! Tennis cutie Eugenie Bouchard knows that pretty well and therefore, she played it safe during the Grammys 2017.

The last time Bouchard, fondly known by her admirers by the name Genie, bet against New England Patriots superstar Tom Brady during the Super Bowl 51...and we all know what happened. The 22-year-old now has to keep her word and go on a date with lucky Twitter user John Goehrke.

Genie, who reached until the third round of Australian Open 2017, has been receiving a lot of dating requests since Super Bowl 2017 from various twitter users...who think that they could also get lucky like Tiger Woods and Eugenie Bouchard fan John Goehrke.

Little do the twitter users know that Eugenie is not one to mess with when it comes to dates. If she has given her word to one individual, it doesn't mean she will to a lot of men on Twitter, drooling over her.

Cheekily, Genie posted a tweet on the Grammys 2017 night that she wasn't betting on anyone...not Adele, not Beyonce or even Chance the Rapper!

Not making any bets tonight ? #GRAMMYs — Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) February 13, 2017

As expected, the users who have been sending those date requests...are crestfallen. As for Goehrke, well, he can only enjoy being lucky for now. But he better prepare for the upcoming HUGE event in his life! Genie wants him to be gentlemanly. Hope he lives up to that.