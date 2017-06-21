After a disappointing end to their respective Champions Trophy campaigns, it is onto the shortest format of the game as England host South Africa in the first T20 at the Ageas Bowl on Wednesday.

Ahead of what should be a really entertaining Test series, a three-match T20 series is scheduled, with both teams resting several of their star players with the big games in mind.

AB De Villiers, however, is still very much a part of this South Africa squad for the T20 series, and after seeing his side suffer another ICC tournament meltdown, the Proteas captain is determined to set things right with a win.

"It was a tough few days after the Champions Trophy, to go through that phase of reflecting and to hear some of the criticism," De Villiers said. "It's never easy but I have always been the kind of guy to see the positive in that and see opportunity to improve.

"These three matches give me that opportunity as a player and as a captain for the team. I don't feel like I need to prove anyone wrong or prove something to someone. I just want to go play.

"I feel like a youngster starting my career again. I am really full of energy and love playing. I just want to score some runs again and captain the team to a few good wins."

While South Africa will be without Faf Du Plessis, who is awaiting the birth of his child, Kagiso Rabada, Qunton de Kock, Hashim Amla and JP Duminy, England have not picked Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Joe Root and more as they prepare for the Test series.

England have named a few fresh faces in their squad for this T20 series, and a couple of them could be given their debuts in the first match. One of them expected to play his first international game is the leg-spinner Mason Crane, who captain Eoin Morgan has high hopes for.

"He is still very young but we want to see what he is about," Morgan said. "Leg-spin is such a difficult aspect to master and the earlier he gets into his apprenticeship the better.

"I think he has a good temperament from what we have seen. We will see when he comes up against De Villiers and the like."

When and where to watch live

England vs South Africa is set to begin at 11pm IST, 6.30pm BST. TV and live streaming information is below.